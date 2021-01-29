Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Feb. 1 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff January 29, 2021

Cecilia Ehresman, Christian Kolic, and Melissa Yates have joined K&L Gates as associates in the firm’s Charleston office. Ehresman joins its labor, employment, and workplace safety practice group; Kolic joins its real estate practice group; and Yates joins its complex commercial litigation and disputes practice group. Joshua Reeves has joined Buist Byars & Taylor in Charleston ...

