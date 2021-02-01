Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – DHS can’t be ordered to process petitions for visas (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2021

Where the text, structure and history of a program that provides visas to crime victims unlawfully in the country who cooperate with law enforcement did not require the Department of Homeland Security to adjudicate requests, the agency could not be forced to process the requests quicker. Background Plaintiffs are aliens unlawfully present in the United States who ...

