By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 1, 2021

Where a defendant convicted of possessing child pornography was banned from viewing legal pornography in order to incentivize compliance with other release conditions, this was error. Nothing in 18 U.S.C. § 3583(d) authorizes a district court to use a condition of release as a “stick” to encourage desired behavior. Background Robert Ellis’s underlying sex offense convictions related ...

