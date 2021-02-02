Quantcast
February 2, 2021

Where an administrative law judge is required to analyze six factors before rejecting a treating physician’s opinion, and the ALJ here did not analyze or apply the factors before discounting a medical opinion concerning a woman’s medical impairments and ability to perform certain functions, a remand was required. Background On Feb. 10, 2011, the Social Security Administration ...

