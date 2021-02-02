Quantcast
Criminal Practice – $14 million forfeiture order affirmed (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 2, 2021

A woman convicted of 17 financial crimes unsuccessfully argued that an order requiring her to forfeit over $14 million to the government was improper for multiple reasons, including that it violated the Eighth Amendment. Background Following a jury trial, Dawn J. Bennett was convicted of 17 financial crimes and sentenced to 240 months of imprisonment. She now ...

