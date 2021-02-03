Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Secured Transactions – Heavy Equipment – ‘Fixture’ (access required)

Contract – Secured Transactions – Heavy Equipment – ‘Fixture’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 3, 2021

Debtors contended that a 60-ton pelletizing machine (Pelletizer) was a fixture secured by a mortgage they granted to a non-party, but nothing in the mortgage documents indicated an intent that the Pelletizer was to become a fixture; moreover, defendants did not describe the relationship of the Pelletizer to the use of the real property, nor ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo