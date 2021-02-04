Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Vinson elected to Court of Appeals (access required)

Vinson elected to Court of Appeals (access required)

By: David Donovan February 4, 2021

South Carolina legislators elected a new judge to the state’s Court of Appeals and re-elected two others, along with a slate of newly elected and re-elected circuit court judges, in judicial elections held Feb. 3. The General Assembly voted 94-63 in favor of Family Court Judge Jay Vinson over Circuit Judge DeAndrea Benjamin to fill the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo