Man hurt in pizza delivery crash recovers $1.99M from franchisor (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 8, 2021

  A South Carolina man who was seriously injured in a car crash while riding shotgun with his pizza delivery man cousin has settled a lawsuit against the driver’s employer’s franchisor for $1.99 million, his attorney reports. Roy Willey and Eric Poulin of Anastopoulo Law Firm in Charleston and Lane Jefferies of Anastopoulo Law Firm in Myrtle ...

