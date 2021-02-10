Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – PCR – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Prior False Accusation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2021

Where petitioner was accused of sexually abusing his daughter (Daughter) several times over several years, there is no reasonable probability that the trial court would have admitted evidence that Daughter had previously falsely alleged that a teacher had made an inappropriate comment before smacking Daughter and her friend on their behinds. Petitioner has failed to ...

