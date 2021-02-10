Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 10, 2021

Where the evidence showed only a low risk of the juvenile reoffending, the trial court abused its discretion by placing the juvenile on the private sex offender registry. We reverse. When he was between 12 and 13 years old, the juvenile sexually assaulted his younger cousins. After he successfully completed his treatment, the state sought to place ...

