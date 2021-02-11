Quantcast
By: David Donovan February 11, 2021

Attorney: Mark E. Schnee Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 10 Background: Formal charges involving five separate complaints were filed against Schnee in July 2017 alleging various instances of misconduct, including failing to act competently and diligently on behalf of his clients, failing to communicate, failing to make reasonable efforts to expedite litigation, ...

