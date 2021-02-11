Quantcast
Ex-partner's Title VII suit against law firm fails (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher February 11, 2021

An attorney who resigned as an equity partner from a North Carolina law firm can’t bring a Title VII lawsuit against the firm, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled. In an apparent issue of first impression in the circuit, the court found that the attorney wasn’t an “employee” of the firm and couldn’t ...

