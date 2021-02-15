Quantcast
Lawyers in the News – Feb. 15 (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 15, 2021

Ra’na Heidari and Dena McCorry have joined A Business Law Firm in Spartanburg. Heidari focuses her practice on international business law, cyber security, and privacy law issues. McCorry will focus her practice on corporate formation, estates and trusts, litigation, and loss mitigation. Brady Thomas, Terry Richardson, Dan Haltiwanger, Chris Moore and Will Lewis have formed a ...

