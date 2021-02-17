Quantcast
Administrative – Attorney's Fees – 'Civil Action' – Sanctions – Development Permit (access required)

Administrative – Attorney’s Fees – ‘Civil Action’ – Sanctions – Development Permit (access required)

February 17, 2021

Where the State Action Statute, S.C. Code Ann. § 15-77-300, authorizes an award of attorney’s fees “In any civil action brought by ... any political subdivision of the State,” the statute does not encompass contested administrative cases. We reverse the Administrative Law Court’s award of attorney’s fees and sanctions against the petitioner-town. We note that the General ...

