Contract – Government Construction Project – Failure to Require Bond – Contract Balance (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 17, 2021

Even though the defendant Military Department violated the Subcontractors’ and Suppliers’ Payment Protection Act by failing to require the defendant-general contractor to obtain a payment bond, since the department had already paid the contractor the total amount due on the contract by the time the plaintiff-subcontractor notified the department that the contractor had failed to ...

