Criminal Practice – Drugs in car properly attributed to passenger

Criminal Practice – Drugs in car properly attributed to passenger

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 18, 2021

Where the police legally stopped and searched a vehicle in which the defendant was a passenger and found 300 grams of fentanyl that neither he nor the driver claimed, it was “entirely reasonable” to conclude the occupants were in a common enterprise, providing probable cause to arrest them. Background In Maryland v. Pringle, 540 U.S. 366 (2003), the ...

