Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / How to avoid an ap-paw-ling virtual hearing cat-astrophe (access required)

How to avoid an ap-paw-ling virtual hearing cat-astrophe (access required)

By: Nicole Black February 18, 2021

  I’m sure that by now you’ve already seen the infamous video of the Texas attorney who logged onto a virtual hearing with a filter turned on that made him look like a cat. If not, Google it and watch it. I’ll wait. Now that you’re back, let’s talk about how you can avoid replicating that unfortunate ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo