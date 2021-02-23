Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Clyburn touts Childs for U.S. Supreme Court (access required)

Clyburn touts Childs for U.S. Supreme Court (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 23, 2021

J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina, is being touted as a possible candidate to fill the next vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. The New York Times reports that Rep. James Clyburn, the state’s lone Democratic congressman, is encouraging President Joe Biden to consider nominating Childs to the Supreme Court. Childs has served on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo