Home / Top Legal News / Hospital, USC to pay $2.1M for pregnancy that led to coma (access required)

Hospital, USC to pay $2.1M for pregnancy that led to coma (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 23, 2021

  The family of a woman who remains in a coma after giving birth in a Columbia hospital in 2018 has settled a lawsuit against the treating hospital and the University of South Carolina for $2.1 million, her attorneys report. Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter of Bland Richter in Columbia report that Jodie Roberts had a high-risk ...

