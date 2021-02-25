Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Special Features / Immunized: No slowdown seen in Top V&S of 2020 (access required)

Immunized: No slowdown seen in Top V&S of 2020 (access required)

By: David Donovan February 25, 2021

  The thing that really jumps out at you about South Carolina Lawyers Weekly’s list of the Top Verdicts & Settlements of 2020 is how utterly ordinary it is. There are slightly fewer verdicts than is typical, but nothing about the list would give you any indication that anything unusual was going on in 2020, or ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo