PPP application opens today for smallest businesses (access required)

PPP application opens today for smallest businesses (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 25, 2021

Under changes spearheaded by the Biden administration, the U.S. Small Business Administration today opens an exclusive PPP loan application for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees. The 14-day exclusivity window was designed to give sole proprietors, independent contractors and the country’s smallest businesses a head start in the race for additional PPP funding, according to a ...

