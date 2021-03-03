Quantcast
Administrative – SSA’s fraud decisions ‘arbitrary and capricious’ (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 3, 2021

It was “arbitrary and capricious” and a violation of due process for the Social Security Administration, or SSA, to categorically terminate the benefits of a class of claimants without giving them an opportunity to rebut the allegation that their benefits were the result of fraud. Background Gary Kirk and Larry Taylor are former recipients of Social Security ...

