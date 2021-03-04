Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Couple hurt in Christmastime car crash settles claim for $746K (access required)

Couple hurt in Christmastime car crash settles claim for $746K (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 4, 2021

  A husband and wife who were injured in a car crash as they were on their way to deliver Christmas gifts to a local charity have settled their claims against two insurers for $746,631, their attorney reports. Clay Hopkins and Bill Hopkins of Hopkins Law Firm in Charleston and Pawleys Island report that their clients, Daniel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo