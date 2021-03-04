Quantcast
U.S. Supreme Court poised to OK voting obstacles in key case (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 4, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court appears ready to uphold voting restrictions in Arizona in a key case that could make it harder to challenge a raft of other voting measures Republicans have proposed following last year’s elections. All six conservative justices, appointed by Republican presidents, suggested during oral arguments on March 2 that they ...

