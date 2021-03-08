Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Disbarment – Dishonesty – Communication & Diligence

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 8, 2021

Not only did the respondent-attorney fail to communicate with or exercise diligence on behalf of his clients, but he also made false statements to tribunals and was otherwise dishonest in an attempt to avoid the consequences of his actions. He even went so far as to invent a story about being a whistleblower in a ...

