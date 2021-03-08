Quantcast
Taxation – Civil Practice – Statute of Limitations – Authorized Projects (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 8, 2021

S.C. Code Ann. § 4-10-330 sets a limitation period of 30 days to question the results of a referendum under the Capital Project Sales Tax Act. Nothing in the statute says the 30-day limitation period applies only to procedural challenges. Therefore, plaintiffs’ challenge—arguing that several of the projects approved in the referendum exceed the scope ...

