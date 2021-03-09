Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Attempted Murder – Jury Instructions – Self-Defense – Sentencing – Preservation (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 9, 2021

After an exchange of gunfire between defendant and the victim in which both participants were injured, at defendant’s trial for attempted murder, the victim’s physician testified that the gunshot wound to the victim’s hip would likely have caused him to fall immediately. This does not mean that the victim was the first to shoot. The ...

