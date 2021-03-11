Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – North Carolina post-release period is part of sentence (access required)

Criminal Practice – North Carolina post-release period is part of sentence (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 11, 2021

Where the defendant was sentenced to 6-17 months in prison for North Carolina offenses, with the last nine months to be served in post-release supervision, the post- release period is not the equivalent of a suspended sentence. The entire sentence is included in the maximum term imposed under the guidelines. Background Juan Angel Velasquez-Canales, a citizen and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo