Criminal Practice – Record did not support leadership sentencing enhancement

Criminal Practice – Record did not support leadership sentencing enhancement (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 11, 2021

Where the district court failed to explain how the defendant “exercised supervisory responsibility” or “acted as a manager” over others in an organized criminal drug enterprise, as required for a leadership enhancement under the sentencing guidelines, the sentence was vacated and remanded. Background While in prison for fleeing a traffic stop, the defendant discussed his drug business ...

