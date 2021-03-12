Quantcast
S.C. Chamber of Commerce names Morgan new CEO (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 12, 2021

Bob Morgan, former leader of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, has been named the new CEO of the S.C. Chamber of Commerce. Morgan, who led the Charlotte chamber from 2005-2018, was most recently public affairs director at Charlotte law firm Robinson Bradshaw. He will begin his new job April 1. Ted Pitts resigned as the CEO of ...

