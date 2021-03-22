Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Nursing Home – Powers of Attorney – Not Admission Requirement – Wrongful Death (access required)

Arbitration – Nursing Home – Powers of Attorney – Not Admission Requirement – Wrongful Death (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 22, 2021

Given the language of the durable and health-care powers of attorney in question, since the principal (the attorney-in-fact’s father) did not then have a cause of action against defendants, and since signing an arbitration agreement was not required to admit her father into defendants’ nursing home, the plaintiff attorney-in-fact did not have the authority to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo