Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Housing court helps tenants navigate eviction process (access required)

Housing court helps tenants navigate eviction process (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 22, 2021

  A pilot program in Charleston County is working to deal with an access-to-justice issue that hits home for low-income residents—literally. After a 2016 study by Princeton University found that North Charleston had the highest eviction rate in the United States, and renters were being evicted at more than twice the national rate, the area’s legal community ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo