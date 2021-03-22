Quantcast
Insurance – Auto – Step-Down Provision – Fleeing Police

Insurance – Auto – Step-Down Provision – Fleeing Police

March 22, 2021

S.C. Code Ann. § 38-77-142(C), as interpreted in Williams v. Government Employees Insurance Co., 409 S.C. 586, 762 S.E.2d 705 (2014), prohibits any step-down provisions in an auto liability policy’s coverage, including a provision, like the one at issue, that reduces coverage for damages caused by committing a felony or fleeing police. We overturn the Court ...

