Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Court of Appeals / Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Other Evidence – Insufficient Findings (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Credibility – Other Evidence – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 22, 2021

The discovery that the claimant had sought benefits for similar injuries in the past dealt a significant blow to his credibility; however, the claimant’s lack of credibility did not make the rest of his evidence incredible. The appellate panel’s rejection of the claimant’s workers’ compensation claim is not supported by sufficient findings. Reversed and remanded for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo