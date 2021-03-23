Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Supreme Court: POA powerless to enter arbitration agreement (access required)

Supreme Court: POA powerless to enter arbitration agreement (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson March 23, 2021

  Neither of the two powers of attorney granted to the daughter of a nursing home resident conferred the authority to sign an arbitration agreement on her father’s behalf, the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, reversing a decision by the state’s Court of Appeals compelling arbitration. Thayer W. Arredondo’s 84-year-old father, Hubert Whaley, suffered from dementia ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo