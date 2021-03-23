Quantcast
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Walhalla attorney suspended for one year (access required)

By: David Donovan March 23, 2021

Attorney: Bradley A. Norton Location: Walhalla Bar membership: Member since 1991 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for one year on March 17 Background: Norton represented a number of clients in separate personal injury matters spanning from 1994 to 2015. In these various cases, Norton neglected matters, failed to adequately communicate with clients over periods of multiple ...

