Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 4th Circ. to rehear ‘Twitter juror’ case, no to Title VII suit (access required)

4th Circ. to rehear ‘Twitter juror’ case, no to Title VII suit (access required)

By: Paul Fletcher March 25, 2021

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has denied a request for rehearing in the case of a woman who resigned as an equity partner from a law firm, then sought to bring a Title VII lawsuit against the firm. In an apparent issue of first impression in the circuit, the court found that the woman ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo