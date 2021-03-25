Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Competence, Diligence & Communication – Definite Suspension (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Competence, Diligence & Communication – Definite Suspension (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 25, 2021

In several personal injury matters and an adoption matter, the respondent-attorney failed to diligently or competently pursue his clients’ (and a subrogation vendor’s) interests and failed to communicate with his clients. Given respondent’s misconduct, we suspend him from the practice of law in this state for one year. In re Norton (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-012-21, 5 ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo