Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Drainage Easement – Punitive Damages – Tort/Negligence – Trespass (access required)

Real Property – Drainage Easement – Punitive Damages – Tort/Negligence – Trespass (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 25, 2021

Though their neighbors’ removal of an abandoned drainage pipe exacerbated the standing-water problem on plaintiffs’ property, since the neighbors attempted to negotiate a solution and since the neighbors had no legal duty to help with plaintiffs’ drainage problem, plaintiffs were not entitled to punitive damages. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ decision in favor of plaintiffs. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo