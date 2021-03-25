Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence – Personal Injury – Retailer’s Liability – Manufacturer’s Bankruptcy – Channeling Order (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Personal Injury – Retailer’s Liability – Manufacturer’s Bankruptcy – Channeling Order (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 25, 2021

In an order that was at times self-contradictory, a bankruptcy court channeled claims arising out of the negligence of a manufacturer of gasoline cans into a personal injury trust funded by insurance companies and retailer Walmart. Our reading of the order convinces us that defendant-retailer Fred’s Stores of Tennessee, Inc., which did not contribute to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo