Criminal Practice – Crime-of-violence definition was unconstitutionally vague (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 30, 2021

Where the government conceded that a 2019 Supreme Court decision finding that the residual clause of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)’s crime-of-violence definition was unconstitutionally vague and applied retroactively to cases on collateral review, a defendant who demonstrated his crime-of-violence claim warranted further review was granted a successive § 2255 application. Background Dearnta Thomas seeks authorization to file ...

