Developers settle eminent domain claim for $3.25M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 30, 2021

  The South Carolina Department of Transportation has paid $3.25 million to settle an eminent domain claim with property developers after it installed a median that limited access to an 80-acre tract in Berkeley County, the developers’ attorneys report. Richard Bybee and Jeffrey Tibbals of Bybee & Tibbals of Mount Pleasant report that the DOT filed the ...

