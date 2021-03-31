Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / Supreme Court waives online CLE limits (access required)

Supreme Court waives online CLE limits (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 31, 2021

South Carolina lawyers will be allowed to take all of their CLE courses online through at least the end of February 2022, the state’s Supreme Court has announced, extending a waiver of its limits on online CLE in light of the pandemic. Typically, South Carolina attorneys can receive credit for no more than eight hours of ...

