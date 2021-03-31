Quantcast
Worker sprayed by oil and ammonia settles claim for $4.1M

By: Bill Cresenzo March 31, 2021

  A man who was almost blinded after a refrigeration system malfunctioned and sprayed fluids in his face has confidentially settled a claim against the system’s installer for $4.1 million, his attorneys report. Wayne Ridgeway and Hank Burriss of Burriss & Ridgeway in Columbia and Ronnie Crosby and Austin Crosby of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick ...

