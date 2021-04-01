Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Communication & Fees (access required)

Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Communication & Fees (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 1, 2021

On more than one occasion between 2004 and 2012, the respondent-attorney failed to adequately communicate with his clients. He also failed to include required details in a contingency fee agreement, failed to timely pay for transcripts that he had ordered, placed an unearned fee in his operating account, and failed to timely submit a proposed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo