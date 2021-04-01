Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Confession – Pre-Miranda Warnings – Traffic Accident – Investigative Questions (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 1, 2021

A reasonable person in defendant’s position would not have believed he was in custody when he answered the questions of an officer who was investigating the cause of a traffic accident. We reverse the trial court’s grant of defendant’s motion to suppress his post-accident statements. Initially, the trial court erred by primarily considering Officer Patrick Craven's subjective ...

