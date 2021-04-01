Quantcast
Former Charleston Municipal Court Judge reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan April 1, 2021

Attorney: Joseph Sidney Mendelsohn Location: Charleston Bar membership: Member since 1964 Disciplinary action: Publicly reprimanded on March 31 Background: Mendelsohn was a Charleston Municipal Court Judge, and in January 2019 his friend received a City of Charleston traffic ticket. Mendelsohn obtained the ticket from the docket clerk and filled out the ticket, checking the boxes for “Municipal Court,” “Trial ...

