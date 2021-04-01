Quantcast
By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 1, 2021

When a municipal court judge intervened in two traffic-ticket cases—marking a friend’s ticket “Not Guilty” prior to the scheduled hearing and asking a police officer to dismiss a case involving the judge’s brother-in-law—the judge violated several provisions of the Code of Judicial Conduct. We issue a public reprimand, which is the strongest sanction we can impose ...

