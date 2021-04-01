Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Motorcycling couple settles dram shop claim for $1.1M (access required)

Motorcycling couple settles dram shop claim for $1.1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 1, 2021

  A husband and wife who were severely injured in a drunk driving crash have confidentially settled claims against the driver and bar that overserved him for $1.1 million, their attorneys report. David Yarborough and Liam Duffy of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston and Richard Hricik of Mt. Pleasant report that the driver, whose name was withheld, had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo