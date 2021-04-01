Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Worker crushed by rail car settles claim for $6M (access required)

Worker crushed by rail car settles claim for $6M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo April 1, 2021

  A railroad worker who was crushed by a rail car has settled a pre-lawsuit claim against the railway owner for $6 million, his attorneys report. David Yarborough and Perry Buckner Jr. of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston report that their client, whose name was withheld, was working to secure an air hose to a brake line underneath ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo